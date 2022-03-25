Trial scheduled for man charged in Cassandra Ayon investigation

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -A jury trial date is scheduled for a Mosinee man charged in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon who went missing in Oct. of 2020.

Jesus Contreras Perez, now 42-years-old, has been charged with first degree intentional homicide- domestic abuse, party to a crime, hiding a corpse- party to a crime and stalking- resulting in bodily harm in connection to the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon who went missing in October 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayon’s death culminated what was described as months of stalking and abuse by Contreras Perez.

The document shows on Oct. 2, 2020, surveillance video shows Contreras Perez hanging around the parking lot at about 5:45 p.m. where Ayon worked, Marathon Cheese in Marathon City. Ayon left work and hours later went to a party in Marshfield. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Ayon dropped a friend off in Unity about 15 miles north of Marshfield. That was the last time anyone confirmed seeing Ayon.

According to court documents, Jesus Contreras Perez’s next hearing is a motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The Jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

