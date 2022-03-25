Advertisement

Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following death of eagle

Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.(Vilas County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff Department is asking drivers to be on the lookout for eagles feeding on roadkill after an eagle was hit by a vehicle and died.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote:

“We ask that you please use caution and remember that eagles need extra time and space to gain flight. We can all work together to prevent any other eagles from being harmed by vehicular traffic. Our intention of posting this picture is not to disrespect what the bald eagle represents or means to anyone, rather bring attention to this very important issue in the Northwoods.”

The eagle was found on a highway in St. Germain. The person that struck the bird not call authorities.

The eagle was turned over to the Department of Natural Resources.

