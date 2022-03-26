3 people hurt after vehicle rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF CHRISTINA, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are hurt after a one vehicle rollover in Vernon County Friday.

According to a release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 25 at 10:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a one vehicle rollover in the Town of Christina.

The release says the incident occurred on County Road P, a quarter mile east of Highway 27, in the Town of Christina.

According the release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Daisy Hansen of Ontario, Wis. met a slippery part of roadway which caused Hansen to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway going down a steep embankment before coming to rest on it’s roof.

The release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office notes that all three people involved were wearing their seatbelts. All three people were evaluated at the scene by Westby First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance, and were later taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with suspected minor injuries by Tri-State Ambulance service.

The incident remains under investigation.

