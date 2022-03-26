Advertisement

Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series wraps up with Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The city of Altoona’s annual Frosty Fun Series wrapped up Saturday with the Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race.

Cyclists hopped on their fat bikes for a fun and free three-mile race.

Participants raced around Altoona’s River Prairie.

Altoona city administrator Roy Atkinson says the miles of bike trails at the park made it the perfect location for the race.

“So we chose River Prairie for our event because we have around three miles in biking networks here and provides a really good loop to host the event. And just a beautiful scenic route, our aim is to get people using our trails all four seasons,” Atkinson said.

Winners of both men’s and women’s divisions were awarded $100.

Ruben Brantmeier, Nathan Long, and Tyler Newton won the men’s division.

Anaya Hingten and Sue McDonald won the women’s division.

There was also a prize drawing. Atkinson says gift cards for the drawing were provided by a number of bike shops in the Chippewa Valley.

