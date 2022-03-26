Annual Chippewa Valley Homeschool Curriculum Fair held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fair focused on education is bringing together parents who homeschool their children in the Chippewa Valley.

Melissa Greene is the organizer of the Annual Chippewa Valley Homeschool Curriculum fair.

“I’ve been organizing the homeschool event, the homeschool book sale for six years,” Greene said.

As a parent who has chosen to homeschool her children for the past 15 years, Greene says the fair is more than a sale event because it allows new and veteran homeschooling parents to connect.

“It’s a great place to network, and it’s a place to not only buy and sell your used curriculum in books that you’re done with,” Greene said. “Meet other homeschooling families and ask questions and solve problems. What worked for you? What’s not working for you? Those kinds of things.”

Fellow homeschooling mom, Debbie Krenz agrees the fair gives a space for homeschooling parents to connect.

“We had quite a few conversations with new homeschooling moms, like what are the groups that are available? So, it’s a huge networking for homeschoolers,” Krenz said.

This year, Greene says a few alternative vendors joined the mix.

“We have a family that is doing some homeschool tutoring and music lessons,” Greene said.

Krenz says the different vendors can be an extra resource for parents like herself.

“A chance to see what else is out there and still be able to like, provide music for your children, even though they’re not in in the public school,” Krenz said.

Especially if you have multiple kids, Greene says homeschooling can be expensive but adds the curriculum fair allows for parents to share resources, especially those on a budget.

“I think repurposing curriculum and the sharing bartering trading is really helpful to those families with a lesser income level and multiple children,” Greene said.

In previous years, Green says there were about 40 booths signed up for the fair, and this year that number hit 50.

Greene says it’s exciting to see the fair grow and see more people coming out to see what homeschooling resources are available in the Chippewa Valley.

