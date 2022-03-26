Doctors encourage by local COVID numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With COVID-19 case numbers low across the Chippewa Valley and Wisconsin, local health officials are encouraged.

“We’re at a place that is frankly much safer for a lot of people,” said Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

She feels good about where the virus is heading in the Chippewa Valley.

“That’s good news for individuals,” Boerner said. “That’s good news for our hospital systems. It means we have less people at risk of getting seriously sick. It’s better for our schools and for our businesses. So we’re headed in a good direction.”

Prevea Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ken Johnson shares Boerner’s optimism as he’s seeing fewer COVID patients in his hospital.

“COVID is not overrunning us right now,” he said. “There is a small amount of disease in the population compared to where we were say four weeks ago.”

He said people should be happy with where the numbers are at but they can’t let their guard down.

“We’re at a very low level, which is good,” Johnson said. “We don’t need to have everyone masking but people should be cautious and use common sense. Vaccination and testing continue to be very important.”

He said common sense means washing your hands, staying home if you’re feeling sick and being aware of your personal risk level if you get COVID-19.

He added people should also be watching for the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant.

“It is spreading and replacing Omicron quickly,” Johnson said. “It’s very similar to it. It doesn’t seem to cause any more severe disease but it is currently more than 35 percent of the cases in the U.S. and has fueled a slight surge in Europe and Britain.”

He said, though there’s a new subvariant and restrictions are loosening, there still may not be a large case spike since many spring and summer gatherings are outdoors. It’s too soon to know for sure.

He added though case counts are low, people who test positive at home may not report their cases to their local health department. While there is underreporting, it’s not a major amount of COVID or there would be a much higher positivity rate at official testing sites.

