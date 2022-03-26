Advertisement

Gov. Evers selects new CEO for Wisconsin housing association, WHEDA

Elmer Moore Jr. will start the position at WHETA on on April 11, 2022
Elmer Moore Jr. will start the position at WHETA on on April 11, 2022
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced on Friday that Elmer Moore Jr. will be the new CEO and executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA).

Elmer Moore Jr., who already has an extensive track record in public service, will start the position on April 11, 2022.

“It is a tremendous honor to accept Gov. Evers’ appointment to serve as WHEDA’s CEO and executive director,” said Moore. “Advancing innovative solutions and resources that provide equity for all has been the foundation of my career,” he continued.

In addition to creating public-private partnerships and innovative programs that support job creation, Moore has also secured more than $60 million in new capital investments and has secured resources to address the racial wealth gap.

“His background in business development, job creation, strategic partnerships, and community engagement will be critical to ensuring that WHEDA’s commitment to housing equity and economic opportunity remains strong throughout our great state,” Evers said.

Moore received his master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School in New York, New York and currently serves as chairman of the board for the Social Development Commission in Milwaukee. He also teaches students entrepreneurship at Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

