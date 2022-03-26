Illinois man sentenced in connection to La Crosse shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Illinois man has been sentenced in connection to a La Crosse shooting.

According to a release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, 28-year-old Keith T. Jones, of Chicago, Ill. was sentenced March 22, 2022 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 30 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones’ prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release. Jones pleaded guilty to this charge on Dec. 15, 2021.

The release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says on Aug. 24, 2020, La Crosse Police Department officers responded to a report of shots-fired in La Crosse. Officers found out that multiple gunshots had been fired from a gray minivan towards a blue sedan. Multiple residents reported bullet hole damage to their homes from the shooting incident, including into an occupied bedroom.

The release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says on Aug. 25, 2020 officers stopped the gray minivan that was involved in the shooting. Jones was one of the people in the minivan during the stop.

The release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says officers searched the gray minivan and found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in the center console, as well as a spent 9mm shell casing under the driver’s seat. The Taurus handgun was identified as the same firearm that was used in the shooting. Investigation showed that Jones had been the shooter.

An analysis conducted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab identified Jones’ DNA on the gun. The release notes that Jones had been prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

The charge against Jones was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also assisted.

