La Crosse man dies after vehicle rollover on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities say a 42-year-old La Crosse man has died after a one vehicle roll over crash Friday.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region, on March 25, 2022 a fatal crash occurred on I-94 Westbound at Mile Marker 111 in Jackson County near Black River Falls.

According to the release, Wis. State Patrol Troopers and a Jackson County Deputy responded at 10:15 p.m. March 25. Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered. The release notes the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wis. State Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Black River Falls Fire Department, Black River Falls EMS, and Jackson County Medical Examiner.

