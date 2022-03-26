Advertisement

La Crosse man dies after vehicle rollover on I-94

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered.
Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered.(WSAZ)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities say a 42-year-old La Crosse man has died after a one vehicle roll over crash Friday.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region, on March 25, 2022 a fatal crash occurred on I-94 Westbound at Mile Marker 111 in Jackson County near Black River Falls.

According to the release, Wis. State Patrol Troopers and a Jackson County Deputy responded at 10:15 p.m. March 25. Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered. The release notes the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wis. State Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Black River Falls Fire Department, Black River Falls EMS, and Jackson County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
His 2015 convictions include two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and operating while...
Chippewa County sex offender released and lives in Bloomer
A Wisconsin DOT traffic cam shows the park-and-ride at the Highway 29/Interstate 94 interchange...
Authorities investigating vehicle fire in Dunn County

Latest News

All three people were evaluated at the scene by Westby First Responders and Tri-State...
3 people hurt after vehicle rollover in Vernon County
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
DNR issues expansion permit for Kewaunee County factory farm
Dane Co. Judge Reflects on Historic Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
Dane Co. Judge Reflects on Historic Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing