Multi-million dollar expansion for Menomonie’s Walmart distribution center

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walmart in Menomonie is celebrating a multi-million dollar expansion to its distribution center.

The center has been a part of the community for almost 30 years. According to Menomonie’s mayor, Walmart is one of the community’s largest employers and supplier of goods.

The general manager of the distribution center says the expansion will have high-tech automation.

“It’s an investment in automation technology. We’re going to improve the speed the efficiency and the safety of the operation. It’s a team that’s almost been around almost 30 years, so its very exciting for the group,” said Marcea Weiss.

The first phase of the renovation should be complete by the end of the year.

