Advertisement

Multi-million dollar expansion for Menomonie’s Walmart distribution center

Walmart Distribution Center Expansion
Walmart Distribution Center Expansion(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walmart in Menomonie is celebrating a multi-million dollar expansion to its distribution center.

The center has been a part of the community for almost 30 years. According to Menomonie’s mayor, Walmart is one of the community’s largest employers and supplier of goods.

The general manager of the distribution center says the expansion will have high-tech automation.

“It’s an investment in automation technology. We’re going to improve the speed the efficiency and the safety of the operation. It’s a team that’s almost been around almost 30 years, so its very exciting for the group,” said Marcea Weiss.

The first phase of the renovation should be complete by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a...
Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue

Latest News

Parents should store medicine in a safe and secure spot
Parents should securely store medication away from children
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
Doctors encourage by local COVID numbers
La Crosse Co. Increasing Highway Spending
La Crosse Co. Increasing Highway Spending
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute