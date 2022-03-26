Parents should securely store medication away from children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Children are adventurous, and around the house, they might find a way to get into the medicine cabinet.

Doctor Nick Zetes with UW Health Kids says it’s important to make sure any medicine in your home is stored away securely to help prevent your child from having an accidental overdose.

Zetes says a common overdose he see’s in children is pain medication. He says the first step parents can take is prevention.

“Pills can look like candy. So a good general rule is to keep medication up, away, and out of sight,” Zetes said. “Child-resistant packaging doesn’t mean it’s childproof, so make sure you put the medication away after you’re done using it.”

Zetes says parents should keep up with securing medicine away even as their kids grow up.

“As children grow older, they get more curious and more mobile, so make sure you’re reassessing where you store your medication and keep it in a safe spot,” Zetes said.

Zetes says if you notice your child has gotten into some kind of medicine, don’t hesitate or wait for problems to start. He says to call the Wisconsin Poison Control hotline right away at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.