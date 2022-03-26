Advertisement

State Sen. Jeff Smith launches reelection campaign

Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Town of Brunswick, speaks with WEAU in Eau Claire, Wis. on...
Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Town of Brunswick, speaks with WEAU in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, March 26, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Town of Brunswick, is running for reelection.

The first-term state senator officially launched his 2022 campaign Saturday morning at the Eau Claire County Democratic Party headquarters.

Smith, who was first elected to represent the 31st Senate District in 2018, previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2007-2011.

“I feel a responsibility to continue to serve the 31st Senate District in the capacity that I have because I didn’t just get elected for one term and walk away from it,” Smith said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

He currently represents most of the City of Eau Claire as well as parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn and Jackson Counties, as well as all of Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. District lines for the 2022 election have not been finalized.

Two other candidates have filed for the race according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Amber Provance of Pepin and David Estenson of Whitehall are both seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 11 primary election.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites

Latest News

Frosty fun
Altoona's Frosty Fun Series Wraps Up
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (3/26/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (3/26/22)
Home school fair
Annual Chippewa Valley Home School Curriculum Fair
HI Training
Home Inspector Training in Eau Claire
Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race
Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series wraps up with Frosty Toona Fat Bike Race