State Sen. Jeff Smith launches reelection campaign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Town of Brunswick, is running for reelection.

The first-term state senator officially launched his 2022 campaign Saturday morning at the Eau Claire County Democratic Party headquarters.

Smith, who was first elected to represent the 31st Senate District in 2018, previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2007-2011.

“I feel a responsibility to continue to serve the 31st Senate District in the capacity that I have because I didn’t just get elected for one term and walk away from it,” Smith said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

He currently represents most of the City of Eau Claire as well as parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn and Jackson Counties, as well as all of Pepin, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. District lines for the 2022 election have not been finalized.

Two other candidates have filed for the race according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Amber Provance of Pepin and David Estenson of Whitehall are both seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 11 primary election.

