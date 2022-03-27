Home inspectors receive training Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home inspectors from across Wisconsin spent Saturday in Eau Claire sharpening their skills.

The Wisconsin Association of Home Inspectors (WAHI) held one of its biannual trainings in the Chippewa Valley.

Home inspectors completed some hands-on training and listened to speakers.

Chippewa Valley Chapter President Terry Elliott said the industry has seen some changes over the years.

“A lot of our work has become pre-listing inspections where these sellers will contact us and say: ‘We want to know what’s going on with our home, we don’t want any snags with the transaction. We want the buyer to get a new and nice home,’” he said.

Elliott said one of home inspectors’ biggest goals is to keep families safe.

The Chippewa Valley Chapter is one of five WAHI chapters in the state.

