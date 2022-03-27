Advertisement

Home inspectors receive training Saturday

By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Home inspectors from across Wisconsin spent Saturday in Eau Claire sharpening their skills.

The Wisconsin Association of Home Inspectors (WAHI) held one of its biannual trainings in the Chippewa Valley.

Home inspectors completed some hands-on training and listened to speakers.

Chippewa Valley Chapter President Terry Elliott said the industry has seen some changes over the years.

“A lot of our work has become pre-listing inspections where these sellers will contact us and say: ‘We want to know what’s going on with our home, we don’t want any snags with the transaction. We want the buyer to get a new and nice home,’” he said.

Elliott said one of home inspectors’ biggest goals is to keep families safe.

The Chippewa Valley Chapter is one of five WAHI chapters in the state.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites

Latest News

Frosty fun
Altoona's Frosty Fun Series Wraps Up
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (3/26/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 6 (3/26/22)
Home school fair
Annual Chippewa Valley Home School Curriculum Fair
HI Training
Home Inspector Training in Eau Claire