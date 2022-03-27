Advertisement

Three killed in Milwaukee homicide

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a triple homicide on the city’s north side.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon Sunday in the Graceland neighborhood, where three men were found dead of gunshot wounds.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

No further information was immediately available.

