Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered.
La Crosse man dies after vehicle rollover on I-94
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
Walmart Distribution Center Expansion
Multi-million dollar expansion for Menomonie’s Walmart distribution center
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

Latest News

Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Three killed in Milwaukee homicide
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday