Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday

SHARON, Vt. (WEAU) - A man who is wanted for arrest in Wisconsin is in custody in Vermont.

WCAX-TV reports that 32-year-old Christopher Herricks, who is also known as Christopher Gokey, was arrested Saturday just before 10 p.m. and is accused of threatening a family member with a knife in Sharon, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.

Monroe County Judge Todd Ziegler re-issued a warrant for Herricks’ arrest last July. A prior warrant seeking commitment for Herricks, who was found not competent to stand trial on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct for domestic abuse and possession of THC as a multiple-time offender and possession of drug paraphernalia in November of 2020, was cancelled. The case was suspended once the court ordered commitment for treatment due to incompetency to stand trial in November of 2020.

WCAX-TV reports that Herricks faces assault charges in Vermont for assaulting a family member and threatening a person with a knife and will appear in Windsor County Superior Court on Monday. He is being held at the Southern State Correctional Center in Vermont. Police said that there no incidents during the arrest. Herricks previously resided in Union Center, Wis.

