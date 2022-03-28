Advertisement

Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event

These events are designed to introduce sled hockey to anyone with a physical disability or mobility disorder.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Sting and the Wisconsin Skeeters hosted a Try Sled Hockey event Sunday at the Madison Ice Arena.

Athletes who have always wanted to try sled hockey were able to test their skills at the event.

These events are designed to introduce sled hockey to anyone with a physical disability or mobility disorder.

Youth coach Todd Koerber said the teams have a spot for anyone looking to have fun and try something new.

“It’s great getting out there seeing not just the smiles on their faces, but seeing them improve and grow and become good people. They are just good kids and it’s great watching them and being a part of that,” Koerber said.

If you or someone you know is interested in trying sled hockey, the teams are hosting another event next weekend, April 3 from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event and the equipment are free.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle had died due to the injuries he suffered.
La Crosse man dies after vehicle rollover on I-94
A Las Vegas jury awarded a man $8 million after he sued for being permanently injured from...
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Eagle hit by car in St. Germain dies of injuries.
Vilas County Sheriff’s Department urges caution following the death of an eagle
Walmart Distribution Center Expansion
Multi-million dollar expansion for Menomonie’s Walmart distribution center

Latest News

Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event
Athletes with physical disabilities test their skills at Try Sled Hockey event
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/27/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10 (3/27/22)
Bike program
Youth Biking Program Looking for Volunteers
Pet Food Plus
A Look Inside: Pet Food Plus