Consumers dealing with “Shrinkflation’ at stores

Retailers and manufacturers utilize the process by using smaller containers while keeping prices the same
Shrinkflation is a phenomenon where companies shrink the packaging size of goods, but still charge the same price.(MGN (via Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0))
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even before the pandemic, retailers have had problems with supply.

“For the last two years or so, you’ve seen manufacturers and suppliers for grocery stores and what consumers come in and buy, have struggled to deal with how they put their products on the shelves,” said Brandon Scholz, President of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

A combination of supply chain issues, workforce shortages and most recently, inflation have put retailers in a tough spot.

“Manufacturers and retailers, grocers, work hard to absorb those price increases as they can, until the point where they can’t do it anymore,” said Scholz.

One of the solutions for retailers and manufacturers is ‘Shrinkflation,’ shrinking the size of a product or container and charging the same price.

“You might go to the center of the store and you find the soups and canned goods and packaged goods, they may be making smaller vessels or different container sizes there,” said Scholz.

Other changes may be smaller cuts of meat or less variety of products. One way to combat shrinkflation prices is to buy the private label, also known as store-brand products.

“It’s less expensive because it doesn’t have the national marketing cost to it,” said Scholz. “It’s likely the same product, so we encourage customers to take a look at that and sub that private label for a national brand.”

Scholz says, in all likelihood, the inflation rates are going to continue to stay high for the foreseeable future.

”Nobody wants these cost increases,” said Scholz. “Nobody wants to have to do these things. It is what it is. Until our economy comes before it was, before it was headed, you’re going to continue to see inflation.”

Scholz says that retailers are thankful for the adaptability of consumers.

“For the last two years, consumers have been through a lot and you have to give them credit for their resiliency and their ability to roll through the punches so to speak,” said Scholz.

