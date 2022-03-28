DR. CATHRINE MORROW

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Catherine Morrow has been an amazing vet. My dog has been sick for almost 2 years, and when I went to her, she found the issue and went beyond anyone that I know to help my dog get the care he needs. I cannot thank her enough for the care and compassion she has shown and hoping this will reach her to say THANK YOU!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Cindy Rivera

