DR. CATHRINE MORROW

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Catherine Morrow has been an amazing vet. My dog has been sick for almost 2 years, and when I went to her, she found the issue and went beyond anyone that I know to help my dog get the care he needs. I cannot thank her enough for the care and compassion she has shown and hoping this will reach her to say THANK YOU!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Cindy Rivera

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

