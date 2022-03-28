Advertisement

Eau Claire celebrates re-opening of the High Bridge

After being closed for use last June, the High Bridge is once again open after $3.4 million in repairs to the 140-year-old structure.
By WEAU 13 News, Jeff Ralph and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire officially re-opened the High Bridge Monday morning.

Community members gathered at the west entrance of High Bridge near First Street for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially re-open the 140-year-old, 900-foot-long pedestrian bridge, which was open for pedestrian traffic as of March 16.

Leah Ness, Interim City Engineer, said it takes a lot of work to repair this kind of structure.

“There was a lot of coordination between the Department of Natural Resources and our group, and the contractor, and how we were going to access the piers,” Ness said. “You have to monitor the river levels to make sure you have access.”

In February, Ness said that some of the work that had to be done before the bridge could be reopened included grading work around the abutments and work to get grass growing again near the bridge. The bridge also needed to settle on bearing pads to allow the bridge to shift properly.

The High Bridge was closed on June 21 after pavement was seen buckling and cracking on the bridge and the hand railing was damaged by a falling tree branch. The bridge’s closure meant rerouting the Eau Claire Marathon.

$3.4 million was spent to repair the 140-year-old bridge, including restoration of the piers, one of the last major parts of the project. The 900-foot-long bridge crosses the Chippewa River near the Cannery District in Eau Claire.

Ness said that while work on the bridge was difficult and intensive, the repairs on the bridge should be there to last for decades. The bridge should be cleared for use for the next 30 to 50 years.

