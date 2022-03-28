Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 7th offense and domestic abuse.

32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested Saturday.

The Eau Claire Police Department said in a post on Facebook that they were following up on a domestic abuse case on the phone when the person who police said was the victim of the domestic abuse allegations began yelling that the suspect in the case arrived to where she was and was following her in a vehicle. Police found the suspect after he hit a mailbox with a vehicle he was driving.

When police found Davis, they did a preliminary breath test which showed a .231 blood-alcohol content level. Davis refused a blood draw and was cited for refusing a test for intoxication after arrest. Davis was recommended for charges of operating after revocation, failing to install an ignition interlock device and taken into custody on a probation hold. Police are also recommending two charges of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and two charges of battery-domestic abuse and issued him “several” citations, according to the post.

