Advertisement

Fitzgerald, Johnson propose bail study after parade deaths

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson are proposing a bill that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to study how courts across the country impose bail and release conditions on suspects charged with violent offenses.

The Wisconsin Republicans announced the bill Monday. They said the measure is needed after Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Brooks had been released from jail in Milwaukee two days earlier after posting $1,000 bail for allegedly trying to run over his ex-girlfriend.

Fitzgerald and Johnson said the bill would bring transparency to the bail system and help people understand how often violent offenders are released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson calls transgender women’s bathroom choice ‘creepy’
Minnesota state Sen. Julia Coleman, R-Waconia, speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 21,...
Minnesota Republicans offer alternate plan for family leave
Gas prices in Madison fell over the past week, but remain 71.5 cents above where they stood a...
White House weighed sending gas cards
WI Republicans debate decertification
Wisconsin Republicans debate 2020 presidential election decertification