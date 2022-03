EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I was recently in the hospital for over a week and the staff’s bedside manner was the best I’ve ever experienced. Specifically, Lila, Hannah, Anna, Mai, and Dr. Grogan. The janitor even played cards with me. Thank you for all you do and did for me.

Becky Mewhorter

