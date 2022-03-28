Advertisement

HERB & CODY MARKQUART

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Herb and Cody Markquart. Herb and Cody went above and beyond in helping my daughter who’s car broke down in the middle of an intersection, going as far as ordering a part to be delivered to fix her vehicle, not to mention fixing it! Thank you so much for being willing to help in such a big way! You are appreciated!

Lori Sinclair

