Human remains discovered after apartment fire in Polk County Monday

MILLTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - Human remains were discovered in a building that caught on fire in Polk County Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the remains were discovered as firefighters worked to put out the fire at an apartment building in Milltown early Monday morning.

At 4:34 a.m. Monday, a structure fire was called into 911. The first reports said that the roof was “gone” and the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Milltown Fire Department and Luck Fire Department put the fire out, which allowed investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, Milltown Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal’s Office to begin their work.

The name of the victim was not released. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.