Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday

A 57-year-old Eau Claire man is in custody on suspicion of his 4th OWI.
(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was stopped for suspected operating while intoxicated is accused of threatening police officers and hospital staff Saturday morning.

The Lake Hallie Police Department said 57-year-old Scott Vaningan of Eau Claire was taken into custody after being stopped at 1:30 a.m. on 27th Avenue at South Prairie View Road near the Menards Warehouse, or former Shopko building, in Lake Hallie.

In a release, the Police Department said they saw a dark-colored truck headed north on County Highway OO overcorrect after it went over the center line. A search of the vehicle’s registration found that its owner’s driving privileges were revoked. After stopping the vehicle, an officer with the Lake Hallie Police Department smelled what he believed to be intoxicants on the driver’s breath and saw that the driver’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. The driver, Vaningan, also had slurred speech. Because of prior convictions for OWI, Vaningan had a blood-alcohol restriction of 0.02. After doing a field sobriety test, a breath test resulted in Vaningan having a BAC of 0.15.

Police arrested Vaningan on suspicion of his 4th OWI and noted that he had a 4th OWI case pending in Eau Claire County. Vaningan was also taken into custody for suspicion of operating while revoked, failing to install an ignition interlock device, bail jumping and a probation violation. In addition to the suspected charges for OWI, police said Vaningan repeatedly made verbal and physical threats to officers during the arrest and to hospital staff when he was brought in for a blood draw, resulting in additional recommended charges of obstructing or resisting arrest, threats to hospital staff and disorderly conduct.

Vaningan is being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting formal charges from the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office. Vaningan was cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest.

