LINDA QUAMMEN AND BEV CONRAD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sisters, Patsy Hehl and Barb Ewings, wish to nominate Linda Quammen for the Sunshine Award. Linda is such a generous, thoughtful, caring, warm-hearted soul. She has always opened her home for family gatherings, a place to stay if needed, for care when healing. Linda is active in her church as a greeter, served in the choir, and as reader. Everyone loves her and after service she has homemade goodies. Linda volunteered as a Bingo caller at the Manor and retirement facility. Linda checks daily on a senior widowed neighbor, does her grocery shopping, and takes her to appointments as well. Linda lifts the spirits of many, year around, with her greeting card ministry. Linda brightens the lives of others and truly is a daily ray of sunshine!

Nieces, Patsy Hehl, Linda Quammen and Barb Ewings would like to nominate Bev Conrad, our aunt, for the Sunshine Award. Bev is so generous, thoughtful, caring, and full of spunk and spirit. Through a camaraderie group Bev packed supply boxes for the military, volunteered at a local food pantry, and on her own, shares food and clothing with others in need. Her home gatherings are always filled with laughter, good times, and good food...especially her homemade bread and rolls. She’s even known to play a tune or two on her harmonica. Bev’s love of others, her warmth, laughter, and joy truly brighten the lives of many!

