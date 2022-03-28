Advertisement

LINDA QUAMMEN AND BEV CONRAD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sisters, Patsy Hehl and Barb Ewings, wish to nominate Linda Quammen for the Sunshine Award. Linda is such a generous, thoughtful, caring, warm-hearted soul. She has always opened her home for family gatherings, a place to stay if needed, for care when healing. Linda is active in her church as a greeter, served in the choir, and as reader. Everyone loves her and after service she has homemade goodies. Linda volunteered as a Bingo caller at the Manor and retirement facility. Linda checks daily on a senior widowed neighbor, does her grocery shopping, and takes her to appointments as well. Linda lifts the spirits of many, year around, with her greeting card ministry. Linda brightens the lives of others and truly is a daily ray of sunshine!

Nieces, Patsy Hehl, Linda Quammen and Barb Ewings would like to nominate Bev Conrad, our aunt, for the Sunshine Award. Bev is so generous, thoughtful, caring, and full of spunk and spirit. Through a camaraderie group Bev packed supply boxes for the military, volunteered at a local food pantry, and on her own, shares food and clothing with others in need. Her home gatherings are always filled with laughter, good times, and good food...especially her homemade bread and rolls. She’s even known to play a tune or two on her harmonica. Bev’s love of others, her warmth, laughter, and joy truly brighten the lives of many!

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center presents the Kids Expo
Kids Expo
DAN WOOD AND CHIPPEWA AUTO BODY & SERVICE
The Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association shares a recipe
National Nutrition Month-Potato recipe
A fundraiser is being held for Clark County Farm Technology Days
Clark County Farm Technology Days Barn Dance