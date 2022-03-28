Advertisement

MALLORY DANIELS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Mallory Daniels. Mallory (Mal) is a trainer at Burn Bootcamp in Eau Claire. Aside from being a trainer, she is so much more than that. She is constantly encouraging, always happy, and pushes every member to be their best version of themselves. What is most admirable is that on top of training, she is a student pursuing a degree that will allow her to continue to help people. Mal is an overall genuine human being and a legit ray of sunshine. Nominating her for this award is only a small portion of the amount of appreciation she deserves!

Renee Stoik

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars at auto dealership.
WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership
Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

HERB & CODY MARKQUART
PATTI HAROLD
DAVID KILE
DR. CATHRINE MORROW
TRAVIS HAKES