EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Mallory Daniels. Mallory (Mal) is a trainer at Burn Bootcamp in Eau Claire. Aside from being a trainer, she is so much more than that. She is constantly encouraging, always happy, and pushes every member to be their best version of themselves. What is most admirable is that on top of training, she is a student pursuing a degree that will allow her to continue to help people. Mal is an overall genuine human being and a legit ray of sunshine. Nominating her for this award is only a small portion of the amount of appreciation she deserves!

Renee Stoik

