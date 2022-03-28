Advertisement

Man arrested for firing gun in La Crosse near Viterbo Saturday

Spent shell casings were recovered on and near Viterbo’s campus in La Crosse Saturday.
20-year-old Deantre Bell was arrested March 27, 2022 for allegedly firing a gun into the air...
20-year-old Deantre Bell was arrested March 27, 2022 for allegedly firing a gun into the air near Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. on March 26.(La Crosse County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after police say he shot his gun into the air multiple times in La Crosse Saturday morning.

21-year-old Deantre Bell was arrested early Sunday morning by the La Crosse Police Department.

Bell is accused of firing his gun into the air in the area near Viterbo University at about 2:45 a.m., according to a release. Police said the call for shots fired was in the area of 5th Street and Market Street. More calls for shots fired came in while police were investigating there for the area near 7th Street and Market Street as well as 5th Avenue and Cass Street. Shell casings were found near 9th Street and Market Street near Viterbo’s campus by police.

In a message Viterbo sent to its campus community and students at 8:02 a.m. Saturday, the university detailed the timeline of events Saturday morning. The message said at 2:47 a.m., La Crosse Police received a report of shots fired on Market Street near 7th Street and 8th Street. At 4 a.m., several students told Viterbo Campus Safety and Security that they saw a man with a gun near 8th Street and Market Street near Bonaventure Hall. A spent shell casing was found on Franciscan Way near the Dining Hall and Student Union. A second message sent Sunday at 2:28 p.m. said that the person of interest in the case was arrested.

After reviewing surveillance videos from Viterbo and in the area of the shots fired reports, La Crosse Police said that they arrested Bell at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday on 3rd Street. Bell had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest. Police said that Bell didn’t appear to be firing the gun at anyone, instead shooting into the air.

Police are recommending charges of discharging a firearm in a school zone, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building devoted to human occupancy, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a handgun where alcohol may be sold or consumed, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer. Bell is being held at the La Crosse County Jail awaiting formal charges by the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office.

