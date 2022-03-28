Advertisement

Mayo Clinic study links lack of sleep with increased belly fat

By Beret Leone
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new study from Mayo clinic is linking lack of sleep with unhealthy belly fat.

The data shows that people who don’t get enough sleep have up to a 9 percent increase in abdominal fat and an 11 percent increase of abdominal visceral fat. Visceral fat is deposited deep inside the abdomen and around internal organs. It’s also linked to cardiac and metabolic diseases.

“Our findings show that shortened sleep, even in young, healthy and relatively lean subjects, is associated with an increase in calorie intake, a very small increase in weight, and a significant increase in fat accumulation inside the belly,” says Virend Somers, M.D., Ph.D., the Alice Sheets Marriott Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, and principal investigator of the study.

More than one third of adults in the U.S. don’t get enough sleep. Experts say some disruptive factors include shift work, using smart devices and social networks being used during traditional sleep times. Doctors recommend that people who struggle with sleep, to increase exercise and healthy food choice.

If you’d like to learn more, data findings are published here.

