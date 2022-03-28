Advertisement

Minneapolis teachers OK contract; classes to resume Tuesday

Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of the Davis Center in Minneapolis, Monday, March 21, 2022.(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis teachers have approved a new contract to end a strike that has kept students out of their classrooms for nearly three weeks.

The school district’s 28,700 students are set to return Tuesday.

The union, which represents about 4,500 teachers and support professionals, voted to approve the new contract Sunday after its negotiators reached a tentative agreement with the district Friday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers went on strike on March 8 after negotiations dragged on over wage increases, smaller class sizes, exemptions for teachers of color from seniority-based layoffs and mental health support for students.

