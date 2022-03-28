Advertisement

Minnesota makes free at-home COVID-19 tests available online

File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.(Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota is launching a new online program to provide free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

Beginning Tuesday, Minnesotans can order two test kits per home for a total of four tests via mn.gov/covid19.

The state has secured 500,000 of the test kits and will make them available until the supply runs out.

Minnesota will use the program as a model for providing more access to rapid testing in the months ahead.

With the spike in cases from the omicron variant fading, Minnesota has now recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and over 12,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

