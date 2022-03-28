Advertisement

Missing Winona man safe in NATO country

Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces
Tyler Jacob freed from Russian forces(KBJR)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tina Hauser is breathing a big sigh of relief this weekend after hearing her son’s voice for the first time in two weeks.

Tyler Jacob of Winona was detained by Russian forces after trying to leave Ukraine. He was released after 10 days.

Now, he’s in a NATO Country working with the United States Embassy there to get visas for he and his family to return home to the U.S.

Hauser said lawyers working with the family say it could take a anywhere from two to six months. However, the U.S. is trying to expedite the process to get them home safe.

“I just wasn’t expecting to hear that soon from him and it was like angels were singing to me hearing his voice,” Hauser said. “It was like ‘Ok, great! Now, we’re one step closer to moving on and getting things situated again for him.”

Hauser said that Tyler is exhausted but finally was able to get a good nights rest Saturday night. She also was able to finally rest easier. As for his wife and child, they are in good spirits now that Tyler is back with them safe.

