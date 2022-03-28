One stop shop for all things eco-friendly opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Clean, organic, zero-waste. We’ve all heard the ways we can reduce our carbon footprint on earth, but how many make the switch?

“If all of us do a lot of small changes, that makes a huge impact,” says Stacy Davis, Eco-Minded co-owner.

To be ‘Eco-Minded’ is the message the Davis family of six is hoping to deliver at their new south side Eau Claire storefront.

A place to have people rethink what they’re using on a daily basis, and making sustainable swaps where you can in your everyday routine.

Eco-Minded has, “a little bit of everything,” laughs co-owner Geoff Davis. “Health and beauty, soaps, shampoos, laundry, blankets.”

Bamboo toothbrushes, biodegradable garbage bags, fair trade coffees and teas.

Eco-Minded (weau)

Geoff Davis spent 25 years selling lumber, then owned a small pool and hot tub company; he says this new business venture is for his daughters and their passion for clean living.

“Its really important to me, I really like it,” says Ashton Davis, a freshman at UW Eau Claire. “It makes me so proud to think that these guys are ready to take that step and start being the change that they want to see in the world.”

Ashton says it started as a conversation with her parents, and in opening the shop, leading by example, people are beginning to talk.

“It’s friend of friends and friends of friends of friends and people we’ve never even heard of, and they’re all excited about the fact that we’re doing this,” says Ashton.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Geoff says, as the community feedback has been wonderful. “People asking about specific products that they’ve used in the past, that we’re willing to look at to see if we can bring it in here.”

The Davis clan is having a Grand Opening welcome to everyone on Earth Day weekend, April 22-24.

Start your eco-minded journey and check out Eco-Minded in store or online here.

