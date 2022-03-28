Advertisement

Police: No arrests in triple homicide case in Milwaukee

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Autopsies are expected to be done Monday on the bodies of three men found fatally shot in a Milwaukee apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and say no arrests have been made. The victims, ages 26, 39 and 52, were found Sunday.

Antonio Tate says the youngest victim was one of his best friends. Tate says he has lost other people who were close to him to gun violence.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke with grieving family members at the scene Sunday and called on the community to step up and prevent another family from feeling their pain.

