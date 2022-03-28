Advertisement

The springtime is Wisconsin’s wildfire season

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even though the temperatures may not feel like it yet, spring is officially here. That means the grass and leaves previously buried under snow can be seen again, but the melting snow can also lead to potential fire hazards.

Wisconsin does have a wildfire season. It typically starts around March and goes through May.

Just on Monday, fire crews were called to a grass fire in Fall Creek. Luckily it was a relatively small one, but crews say this is a common problem this time of the year.

“We’re going to have between 15 and 25 fires that we on an average year respond to,” Wisconsin DNR Forestry Team Leader Andrew Sorenson said.

Sorenson says 98% of wildfires in the state are caused by people.

“About a third of all of our fires are started by debris burners and our second highest cause after that would be equipment,” Sorenson said.

Allyn Bertrang is a Deputy Fire Chief with Eau Claire Fire Rescue.

“There’s a lot of vegetation this time of year that is leftover from last year’s summer and with windy conditions that we’ve been experiencing, all of that vegetation dries out quite a bit and becomes easily ignited,” Bertrang said.

Bertrang says fires can get unruly quickly so it’s best to get a burning permit before you start.

“We have a burning permit system where people are allowed to take out a burning permit to burn some clean yard waste if they follow the safety parameters that we have in place,” Bertrang said. “And we monitor the weather and the wind conditions to see whether or not we’re going to allow burning each day.”

Sorenson says the point of permits is to avoid burning on high-risk days.

“The fire danger, it can change very rapidly,” Sorenson said. “It’s dependent on the temperature, humidity, wind speeds, all of that sort.”

Sorenson warns even if you burn legally, there are consequences if the fire spreads.

“The suppression cost does fall back to the person who ignited and had that fire,” Sorenson said. “And the typical bill for the fire apparatuses and the folks responding is about $1,000, but if the fire does increase in size, it can get dramatically more expensive from there.”

If your fire does get out of hand, Bertrang says pick up the phone.

“We would ask that everybody calls 911 right away instead of trying to put it out themselves,” Bertrang said.

Officials say to check with your city and county to learn how to obtain a burning permit.

For the City of Eau Claire, Bertrang says burning permits can be obtained online or by hand. There is a red burning permit box outside of the fire division door on Grand Avenue.

Sorenson says DNR burning permits are also available online.

Both say to always check weather conditions before you burn.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

