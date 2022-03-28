Tomah Middle School vandalized over the weekend

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school in western Wisconsin is damaged by apparent vandals.

The Tomah Police Department said Monday that Tomah Middle School had “numerous” windows and doors broken over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen said five windows, two doors and one vehicle were damaged, mostly by rocks. The school estimates over $1,000 worth of damage was done.

In photos provided by the Police Department, a rock can be seen between the screen and one broken window. A glass door covered in cardboard is visible in another one of the photos. Another photo shows damage to the windshield of a vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Police Department said that cameras inside the building didn’t capture anything that police could use to find leads. The Department also said that there are no cameras on the outside of the building. In the post, the Department asked anyone who lives near the school to check their cameras and for anyone with information to reach out to help solve the case. Anyone with information can reach the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400, dispatch at 608-269-6333 and ask for Officer Hanrahan or for Asst. Chief Pedersen, or by sending a Facebook private message referencing case number 22-0493.

Tomah Middle School was not in session for students Monday due to a planned collaboration and grading day for staff. School will go on as scheduled Tuesday.

