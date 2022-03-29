Advertisement

Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial

Attorneys for Darrell Brooks are looking to push a trial date into 2023.
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 at the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Mike De Sisti | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are looking to push a trial date into 2023.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Judge Jennifer Dorow had scheduled Brooks’ trial to begin Oct. 3. But defense attorneys told her Tuesday that they can’t be ready by then given the volume of evidence they needs to review.

Dorow gave them until Friday to file a motion to delay the trial and scheduled a hearing for Monday. She said she may rule on a defense motion for a change of venue then as well.

