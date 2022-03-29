Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals

Latest News

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/29/22)
20-year-old Deantre Bell was arrested March 27, 2022 for allegedly firing a gun into the air...
Man charged after firing shots near La Crosse schools Saturday
Evers has signed a $612,688 contract with Chippewa Concrete Services for the project at the...
Gov. Evers approves Safety Improvement Project
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital