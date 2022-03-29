Charges filed against Eau Claire man suspected of 7th OWI, domestic abuse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, 7th offense and domestic abuse.

32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested Saturday in Eau Claire by the Eau Claire Police Department.

Davis was charged Tuesday with OWI-7th offense, domestic abuse battery and disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device. He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest and an unsafe lane deviation.

The Eau Claire Police Department said in a post on Facebook that they were following up on a domestic abuse case on the phone when the person who police said was the victim of the domestic abuse allegations began yelling that the suspect in the case arrived to where she was and was following her in a vehicle. Police found the suspect after he hit a mailbox with a vehicle he was driving. According to documents filed with the case, Davis was making a U-turn to follow the vehicle when he hit the mailbox.

In the criminal complaint filed with the charges, police said they took Davis into custody and did field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test which showed a .231 blood-alcohol content level. A blood draw was taken and mailed to the state crime lab.

Davis is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that he is not allowed to contact people involved with the domestic abuse charges, drive without a license or an ignition interlocking device installed, must maintain absolute sobriety and not go into any taverns or places where alcohol is primarily sold or served. Prosecutors had asked for $10,000 cash bail based on Davis being on state and federal probation. Davis will appear in Eau Claire County Circuit Court April 5 for a preliminary hearing.

