City leaders considering private management for the La Crosse Center

For more than 40 years, the venue has played host to concerts, sporting events, conventions, and graduations, all while being managed by the City of La Crosse.

Center Director Art Fahey is planning to step down from his position later this year, so City leaders are evaluating how to run the building moving forward.

This week, the Board of Public Works considered a request to direct the City’s Facility and Grounds Division to look into the possibility of the La Crosse Center being run by a private company.

The matters was deferred to the La Crosse Center Board, which may discuss the topic at its April meeting.

Fahey recalls similar conversations taking place 20 years ago, but nothing came to fruition.

As privatization talks recirculate, Fahey says there are some main components that need to be addressed.

“What’s the financial viability of this, making sure it’s right for the Center and the City,” Fahey explained. “There’s quality of life issues that would come into play, as well as taking care of the staff that’s already here, so those are three big areas that are in consideration here as the evaluation is being done.”

Fahey believes the expansion projects in 2000 and 2021 illustrate the value the City sees in the La Crosse Center.

“I think it’s been a really good relationship over a variety of mayors, and the belief that the Center is important to the City because we’ve invested a lot of money into this property,” Fahey expressed. “As we move forward, I think it’s still going to be a piece of downtown that’s going to be real attractive, not just to La Crosse, but to western Wisconsin.”

There’s no set date on when Fahey will be leaving his position as Center Director, but he says it will be sometime this fall.

The request before the Board of Public Works called for the director of the Facility and Grounds Division to provide updates on a needed basis.

The decision to let a private company take over the management of the La Crosse Center would need to be made by the City Council.

