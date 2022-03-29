Eau Claire Children’s Theatre productions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents two productions that represent the light and dark of a tumultuous era in world history.

“Cabaret” will be performed March 31-April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at The Pablo Center.

“And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank” is April 2 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at The Pablo Center.

