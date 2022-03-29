Former substitute teacher in Medford sentenced in sexual assault case

MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) - A former substitute teacher in Medford is sentenced in a 2020 sexual assault case in Taylor county.

62-year-old Pamela Schield of Medford pleaded no contest to exposing a child to harmful material and sending a threatening or obscene computer message in Taylor County Circuit Court Monday, according to online court records.

The plea deal resulted in charges of child enticement by sexual contact and sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children to be dismissed but read in. The charge of exposing a child to harmful material was deferred from prosecution for two years as long as Shield continues to follow certain conditions, including a counseling plan recommended by a psychosexual evaluation to begin within 60 days of sentencing until the counseling is satisfied according to her counselor. Schield is allowed no contact with the victim and must write a letter of apology to the victim and the victim’s mother. Finally, Schield is not allowed to seek licensing by the Department of Public Instruction or be otherwise employed or volunteer in any setting that involves working with students or children under the age of 18.

The sentencing for sending a threatening or obscene computer message was a $1,000 fine plus a DNA sample and surcharge.

According to documents filed in the case, an investigation began in February 2017 after a therapist at Mayo Clinic reported to authorities her patient said she sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to a boy that had not yet turned 18. In the criminal complaint, Schield is said to have told the therapist that “it’s not super creepy though because he’ll be 18 soon” and “it wouldn’t be criminal because 17-year-olds are treated as adults.” The criminal complaint also says that nude photos were exchanged, inappropriate Snapchat messages were sent and sexual interactions took place. Schield is also listed as buying cologne as a gift for the victim.

The victim said he met Schield at school, where Schield worked as a substitute teacher at Medford Alternative High School. Court documents state he gave Schield his Snapchat username and they began communicating on Snapchat. He told investigators Schield sent him six to 10 pictures, including some nude photos. He said he was 16 or 17 at the time he received the first pictures. The teen told investigators they had sex after his 18 birthday, but sexual contact had also occurred when he was 17.

According to court documents filed with the case, when confronted by authorities, Schield said she made up the story to get a referral to behavioral health.

