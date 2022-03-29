Gov. Evers approves Safety Improvement Project

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Evers announced his approval for a Safety Improvement Project at a busy Eau Claire intersection.

Evers has signed a $612,688 contract with Chippewa Concrete Services for the project at the intersection of the North Crossing and Jeffers Road.

Due to higher-than-average left turn crashes at that intersection, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to realign the north and southbound left turn lanes for better sight distance, upgrade the traffic signals, add crosswalks, as well as upgrade curb ramps to American’s With Disabilities Act Standards.

Construction is set to begin April 4. This is one of the multiple road work projects in Eau Claire slated for 2022.

You can visit the project’s full overview on Wis. DOT’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.