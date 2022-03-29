Advertisement

Gov. Evers Signs bill designating the Deputy LaVonne Zenner Memorial Bridge in Wood County

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 507, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 211, designating the...
Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 507, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 211, designating the bridge on State Highway 13 and County Highway A over U.S. Highway 10 in Wood County as the Deputy LaVonne Zenner Memorial Bridge.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD , Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill renaming the State Highway 13 and County Highway A bridge over U.S. Highway 10 as the Deputy LaVonne Zenner Memorial Bridge.

Only three weeks after being hired as a full-time deputy for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Zenner tragically died on Aug. 3, 1989, when she was involved in a car accident on her way to meet her field training officer.

“Deputy Zenner was an active member of her community committed to serving her friends and neighbors, and it is an honor to designate this bridge in her memory,” said Gov. Evers. “It’s people like Deputy Zenner who truly embody what it means to be a Wisconsinite and make our state and communities better places to live. So, I want to thank the bipartisan legislators who worked to send this bill to my desk on behalf of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department to honor her memory and service.”

She is survived by her parents, her husband, and her two children, Angela and Eric.

In addition to her law enforcement service, Deputy Zenner was an active member of the Marshfield community and in recognition of her dedication to serving her community, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department sought out the designation of this bridge in her memory.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis
Lake Hallie Police: Man threatens officers, hospital staff during OWI arrest Saturday
Christopher Gokey, 32, is wanted out of Wisconsin on several charges, including felony...
Wisconsin fugitive arrested in Vermont Saturday
32-year-old Lamont Davis was arrested March 27, 2022 by the Eau Claire (Wis.) Police Department...
Eau Claire man arrested for 7th OWI, suspected domestic abuse
The School District of Cadott considered a parent's request to remove books from the K-6 library.
Cadott school board makes final decision on possible book removals

Latest News

20-year-old Deantre Bell was arrested March 27, 2022 for allegedly firing a gun into the air...
Man charged after firing shots near La Crosse schools Saturday
Evers has signed a $612,688 contract with Chippewa Concrete Services for the project at the...
Gov. Evers approves Safety Improvement Project
La Crosse Center
City leaders considering private management for the La Crosse Center
Darrell Brooks Jr., enters the Waukesha County Courthouse courtroom in Waukesha, Wis., on...
Attorneys in Wisconsin parade crash want 2023 trial
Lamont Davis of Eau Claire, Wis. was arrested Saturday, March 27, 2022 on suspicion of OWI-7th.
Charges filed against Eau Claire man suspected of 7th OWI, domestic abuse