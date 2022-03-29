Advertisement

I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon

In addition to the fire, there was a crash between a car and a semi, but no injuries were reported.
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a grass fire.
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin was closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in the afternoon due to a grass fire.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 is reopened after a grass fire closed the eastbound lanes from Northfield to Osseo Tuesday afternoon.

The closure, which lasted about an hour and a half, backed up traffic for over a mile as crews worked to put out the fire along the Interstate Tuesday.

According to Hixton Fire and Rescue, the fire burned about four acres and began in the median of the Interstate. A semi and a car crashed, blocking traffic, but no injuries were reported.

The initial closure began at Highway 121 near Northfield in Jackson County at 3:31 p.m. Traffic was diverted at Highway 10 in Osseo to go around the fire. Fire danger in most of Wisconsin was listed as “high” by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday.

NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 eastbound is closed at Highway 10 due to a grass fire in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, I-94 eastbound lanes at Highway 121 near Northfield in Jackson County were closed at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday and expected to be closed for 2 hours.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed I-94 eastbound at Highway 10 in Osseo and recommended a detour of Highway 10 to Highway 53 southbound, then on to Highway 121 back to I-94.

The left lane of I-94 westbound was also closed due to the grass fire. Fire danger in most of Wisconsin was listed as “high” by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday.

