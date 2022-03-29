I-94 eastbound closed for over an hour due to grass fire Tuesday afternoon
In addition to the fire, there was a crash between a car and a semi, but no injuries were reported.
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 is reopened after a grass fire closed the eastbound lanes from Northfield to Osseo Tuesday afternoon.
The closure, which lasted about an hour and a half, backed up traffic for over a mile as crews worked to put out the fire along the Interstate Tuesday.
According to Hixton Fire and Rescue, the fire burned about four acres and began in the median of the Interstate. A semi and a car crashed, blocking traffic, but no injuries were reported.
The initial closure began at Highway 121 near Northfield in Jackson County at 3:31 p.m. Traffic was diverted at Highway 10 in Osseo to go around the fire. Fire danger in most of Wisconsin was listed as “high” by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday.
