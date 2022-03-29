Jail Sergeant announces candidacy for Eau Claire County Sheriff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Kevin Otto is announcing his candidacy for the office of Eau Claire County Sheriff.

Otto in his release says he will be representing the Democratic party.

In his release, Otto says he has been a resident of Eau Claire County for 26 years. Otto is married to his wife Michelle, and they have two adult daughters. They live in the city of Eau Claire.

Otto attended Chippewa Valley Technical College where he received his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Otto started his career at Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office as a Correctional Officer in the jail in July 1999. In 2002, Otto became a Field Training Officer and was then promoted to Jail Sergeant in 2010.

Otto says in his release he looks forward to using his leadership and organizational skills to lead Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office.

