La Crosse Habitat for Humanity receives $2 million gift

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity is getting a significant financial boost from a nationally-known philanthropist.

Author MacKenzie Scott is donating $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International, along with 84 different Habitat affiliates around the country.

$2 million will be given to the La Crosse chapter of the organization, an amount which Executive Director Kahya Fox calls “transformational”.

“We will be working together to develop a thoughtful and strategic plan in order to expand existing programs, create new and innovative programming, and increase awareness and support to sustain these programs,” Fox detailed. “All to grow understanding about the need for affordable housing in our community.”

Discussions on how to use the money are in their early stages, but Habitat Board President Jim Szymalak has a few ideas.

“The housing stock in La Crosse is not in the best shape it could be, so there’s opportunity there for improvement,” Szymalak said. “We also have seniors looking to stay within their houses, so we have initiatives that provide critical home repair for those on fixed incomes.”

“We can help them replace water heaters, but also install wheelchair ramps, widen doorways, things to allow them to stay in their house,” Szymalak added.

Overall, Szymalak is excited about the opportunity to accelerate Habitat’s timeline of making housing more sustainable across the Coulee Region.

“We have this safety blanket, so we can start launching these new initiatives that we were going to launch anyway irrespective of this gift,” Szymalak explained. “We now have the security to know it won’t jeopardize the organization.”

The money may also give Habitat the opportunity for more home building projects in the future.

