La Crosse police seeking public assistance in investigation of an incident

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of La Crosse says La Crosse Police are asking for the community’s assistance in investigating an incident.

According to a release by the City of La Crosse, the incident occurred March 28 at 9:45 p.m. in the area of 13th Street South and King Street.

The release by the City of La Crosse says while a woman walking in the area two unknown people approached her and pulled to the ground by her backpack. The woman was able to physically resist and get away to a safe location. Police were then contacted.

The City of La Crosse says in their release that this is an active investigation. The City asks that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Investigator Alex Burg at 608-789-8124 or the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

